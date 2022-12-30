Rishabh Pant undergoes plastic surgery for facial injuries, lacerated wounds: Report

A news report on Friday said cricketer Rishabh Pant has undergone plastic surgery after he suffered multiple injuries when his car collided with a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway, early on Friday.

The results of Rishabh Pant's MRI of the brain and spinal cord has returned as 'normal' after the star India batter met with a horrific accident while returning to Roorkee from Delhi. His car rammed into a divider on Friday and caught fire.

As per ESPNcricinfo, Pant has undergone plastic surgery intervention for facial injuries, lacerated wounds and abrasions. He will have an MRI of his ankle and knee on Saturday. The wicketkeeper-batter narrowly escaped death after his high-end vehicle smashed into a road barrier and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. According to reports, he had dozed off on the wheel.

Owing to pain and swelling, MRI scans of his ankle and knees will be performed on Saturday. He has also been given "above knee splintage" by the medical staff at Max Hospital in Dehradun for a possible right knee ligament injury as well as a suspected right ankle ligament injury.

The accident happened at Mohammadpur Jat in Manglaur.

Pant is "stable, cognizant, and oriented", according to the hospital's medical bulletin that was made public on Friday night, as reported by ESPNcricinfo. Pant, who was alone in the car, suffered injuries on his back, forehead and leg. Pant was at the wheel of his car when he met with the accident on the Delhi-Dehradun Highway.

Dr. Sushil Nagar, who treated Pant in emergency, said the cricketer didn't suffer any fracture but there was a ligament injury on his knee which would require further investigations.

''When he was brought to our hospital, he was fully conscious and I spoke to him. He wanted to surprise his mother and was going back home,'' Dr Nagar told PTI.

''He had two lacerations (blunt trauma) on his head but I didn't put stitches. I have recommended him to Max Hospital where a plastic surgeon might see him.

''However reports of X Rays conducted at our hospital suggest that there are no bone injuries. Yes, there is a ligament tear on his right knee. How serious it is can only be detected after further investigation and detailed MRI done.'' Ligament injuries have various grades and it can take 2 to 6 months to regain complete fitness.

Dr Nagar said the big bruises on his back, pictures of which have gone viral on social media, are not burn injuries.

''The injuries happened because he jumped out of car by breaking the window of his car as soon as it caught fire. As he landed on the side of the road on his rear, the skin was peeled off. But those are not burn injuries and not very serious.'' Dr Dishant Yagnik, medical superintendent at Max Hospital, Dehradun said Pant is being evaluated by a team of orthopaedists and plastic surgeons in the emergency ward.

Earlier, BCCI issued a statement saying, "Pant has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back. Rishabh's condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment, as per the BCCI statement shared with the media." According to the statement, the BCCI is in constant touch with Pant's family while the medical team is in close contact with the doctors currently treating the southpaw.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said his government will bear the entire expense of Pant's treatment.

However, Pant is a centrally contracted player and the BCCI will take full care of all his medical expenses. The wicket-keeper batsman has represented India in 33 Test matches, scoring 2271 runs at an average of 43.67. He has five Test tons against his name, with his highest being 159 not out. Pant also has 119 catches and 14 stumpings against his name.

In ODIs, he has aggregated 865 runs to his name in 30 matches at an average of 34.60, with five half-centuries and a ton at a strike rate of 106.65. Behind the wickets, Pant has 26 catches and one stumping to his name in ODIs.In 66 T20Is, the wicket-keeper batter has scored 987 runs, with three half-centuries against his name at an average of 22.43 and a strike rate of 126.37.

Pant was left out of the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka beginning on January 3 as he was supposed to join the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for strength and conditioning programme ahead of February's Border Gavaskar Trophy. As of now, there is no clarity on his availability for the series against Australia.

With inputs from agencies