Rishabh Pant to be shifted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai via air ambulance for treatment: BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Wednesday said wicket-keeper-batsman Rishabh Pant will be shifted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute from a Dehradun hospital.

BCCI said all the necessary arrangements have been made to shift Pant to Mumbai. Pant, who is currently receiving treatment for his injuries at Max Hospital, Dehradun following a car accident on December 30, will be brought to Mumbai in an air ambulance.

"He (Pant) will be admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute and will be under the direct supervision of Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, Head - the Centre for Sports Medicine, and Director - Arthroscopy & Shoulder Service at the hospital. Rishabh will undergo surgery and subsequent procedures for ligament tears and will continue to be monitored by the BCCI Medical Team throughout his recovery and rehabilitation," said BCCI in a statement.

BCCI said it will make every effort to aid and expedite the recovery process of Pant and will provide him with all the support he needs during this period.

The 25-year-old got seriously injured in a road accident near Roorkee on December 30 while on his way to surprise his mother.

Pant was alone in the car and reportedly fell asleep at the wheel when the accident happened. The cricketer escaped the near-fatal accident on December 30, with burn injuries among others that will require plastic surgeries and he could be airlifted to Delhi if required. He met with the accident while his car collided with the divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal. According to a statement by the BCCI, in coordination with the Max Hospital in Dehradun, where he has been admitted, the cricketer suffered two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee, ankle, toe and back.



