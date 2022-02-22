Russia-Ukraine crisis: 'In favour of maintaining peace', says Rajnath Singh

While the ongoing Ukraine crisis continues to worsen, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that India wants a solution to be established through talks and peace. He further noted that a solution should emerge after talks between Putin and Biden, while adding that India is in favour of maintaining international peace.



“India wants a solution through talks, and peace to be established. I am sure a solution will emerge following talks between Russian President Putin and US President Biden. India is in favour of maintaining international peace,” Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.



This is in absolute congruence with India’s stance at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) earlier today. The UNSC meet took place after the US and its allies sought an emergency meeting of the UNSC as Russia recognised the Donbass region. The Donbass region comprises Donetsk and Luhansk regions.



Indian Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) TS Tirumurti said that both sides – Russia and Ukraine – need to exercise utmost restraint and intensify diplomatic efforts to ensure a mutually amicable solution.



“We strongly emphasise the vital need for all sides to maintain international peace and security by exercising the utmost restraint and intensifying diplomatic efforts to ensure that a mutually amicable solution is arrived at the earliest,” Tirumurti underscored.



He also talked about Indian students and nationals in the Ukraine as of now. India’s Permanent Representative said that the well-being and safety of Indians is of the utmost priority.

“Safety and security of civilians essential. More than 20,000 Indian students and nationals live and study in different parts of Ukraine, including in its border areas. The well-being of Indians is of priority to us,” he stated.



Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv warned Indian students in a recent advisory to return home rather than wait for confirmation of online classes by universities.



The advisory read, “The Embassy of India is receiving a large number of calls asking about the confirmation of online classes by Medical Universities. In this regard, as informed earlier, the Embassy is engaged with respective authorities for streamlining the education process for Indian students. Students are advised, in the interest of their safety, to leave Ukraine temporarily, rather than wait for official confirmation from universities.”



