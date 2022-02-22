Russia-Ukraine crisis: India calls for restraint at UNSC

Concerned over the worsening situation along the Ukrainian border, Indian Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) TS Tirumurti said at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) that both sides need to exercise utmost restraint and intensify diplomatic efforts to ensure a mutually amicable solution. The United States and its allies requested an emergency meeting of the UNSC as Russia recognised two of Ukraine’s territories – Donetsk and Luhansk -- as independent.



“We strongly emphasise the vital need for all sides to maintain international peace and security by exercising the utmost restraint and intensifying diplomatic efforts to ensure that a mutually amicable solution is arrived at the earliest,” Tirumurti underscored at the UNSC meeting on the Ukraine crisis.



This statement came after the Russian premier Vladimir Putin recognised breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Tirumurti said that the escalation of tension along the Ukrainian border with the Russian Federation has the potential to undermine peace and security of the region.



“The escalation of tension along the border of Ukraine with the Russian Federation is a matter of deep concern. These developments have the potential to undermine peace and security of the region,” Tirumurti said.



He also talked at length about the Indians in Ukraine, while adding that the well-being and safety of Indians is of the utmost priority. “Safety and security of civilians essential. More than 20,000 Indian students and nationals live and study in different parts of Ukraine, including in its border areas. The well-being of Indians is of priority to us,” he said.



The Indian representative emphasised that the issue can only be resolved through diplomatic dialogues. “We need to give space to the recent initiatives undertaken by parties which seek to diffuse tensions. In this context, we welcome the intense efforts underway, including through the Trilateral Contact Group and under the Normandy format. We need Parties to exert greater efforts to bridge divergent interests. We cannot afford to have a military escalation.”



(With ANI inputs)

Also read: Putin orders troops to Ukraine after recognising breakaway regions as independent

Also read: Rs 6 lakh crore investor wealth wiped out as Russia-Ukraine tensions rise