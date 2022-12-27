Russian tourists' death case: Odisha DGP says CID to be roped in for inquiry

Amid mystery surrounding deaths of two Russian tourists within a week in the same hotel in Odisha's Rayagada, DGP said CID has been asked to help in the inquiry.

"Four Russian tourists came to Rayagada district, one of them died probably because of a heart issue. We initiated an enquiry and a police case was registered. A post-mortem was conducted. After two days another person among them died in unnatural circumstances. We instructed CID to associate with enquiry and are in touch with Russian consulate in Kolkata," said Sunil Kumar Bansal, DGP, Odisha.

One of the two dead Russian tourists included Russian President Vladimir Putin's critic and both died at the same Odisha hotel within a week.

Russian lawmaker and philanthropist Pavel Antov, who had criticised Putin over Ukraine war, was found dead in a hotel Odisha's Rayagada region, Russian News Agency TASS reported. The multi-millionaire was on vacation at Hotel Sai International in the Rayagada region of Odisha where he was celebrating his upcoming 66th birthday. According to the police, he was allegedly found dead having fallen out of a third-floor hotel window.

This is the second death of Russian lawmakers within a week in the same Odisha hotel. Vivekananda Sharma, Superintendent of Police, who is investigating Antov's death said that with the permission of his family, the officials had cremated the body on Monday. Pavel was found dead on December 25. Sharma said a probe is being done to find if he (Pavel Antonov) died by suicide or if he accidentally fell from the terrace.

Confirming the news, Vyacheslav Kartukhin, Vice Speaker of the Regional Parliament on the Telegram channel said: "Our colleague, a successful entrepreneur, and philanthropist Pavel Antov passed away. On behalf of the deputies of the United Russia faction, I express my deep condolences to relatives and friends."

"He was valued both for his professionalism and for his personal qualities - a delicate, intelligent, respectful of everyone, a man of broad outlook and erudition, he won everyone over. For the legislative assembly, for the entire Vladimir Region, the death of Pavel Genrikhovich Antov is difficult and an irreparable loss," the speaker of the legislative assembly, Vladimir Kiselyov, said on the website of the regional parliament, as per TASS report. Pavel's death comes two days after the mysterious death of his party colleague, Vladimir Budanov, 61, who was also found dead in a hotel in Odisha's Rayagada.

In June, Antov criticised the war and air strikes on Kyiv as Russian 'terror' wounded Ukrainian civilians.

He highlighted a Russian missile strike and said: "A girl has been pulled out from under the rubble, the girl's father appears to have died. The mother is trying to be pulled out with a crane - she is trapped under a slab. To tell the truth, it is extremely difficult to call this anything other than terror."

He later withdrew his comment.

Notably, four Russian tourists, including Vladimir and Antov, had checked into the hotel on December 21 after visiting Daringbadi in the Kandhamal district. "Four people came to stay in a hotel in Rayagada on December 21. On December 22 morning, one of them (B Vladimir) died. After post-mortem, it was found that he suffered a heart stroke, died and was cremated. His friend, (Pavel Antonov) was depressed after his death and he too died on December 25," Rayagada SP, Vivekananda Sharma, said.

Meanwhile, Jitendra Singh, a Russian tourist guide, told ANI: "The tourists came to stay in Rayagada hotel. One of them a 61-year-old man B Vladimir was ill. The next morning, when we came to his room he was found lying unconscious, we called the police."

Singh said B Vladimir might have consumed a lot of alcohol as he had liquor bottles. "He was a heart patient and had medicines with him. His other friend too was drinking," said Singh.

Antov is survived by his wife and daughter. In 2019 his declared annual earnings were listed as £130million in an analysis by Forbes Russia.