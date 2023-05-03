Same-sex marriage: Centre to set up panel headed by Cabinet Secretary to look into issues of same-sex couples

The Centre on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that a committee headed by the Cabinet Secretary will be constituted to explore administrative steps for addressing some concerns of same-sex couples without going into the issue of legalising their marriage.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, which is hearing a batch of pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage, that the government is positive about the suggestion for exploring administrative steps in this regard, news agency PTI reported.

Mehta told the bench that this will need coordination between more than one ministries.

The five-judge bench on Wednesday resumed hearing the batch of petitions seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriage in India. The bench also comprises S K Kaul, S R Bhat, Hima Kohli and P S Narasimha.

On the seventh day of hearing in the matter, Mehta said the petitioners can give their suggestions on the issue of exploring what administrative steps can be taken in this regard.

The last hearing for the petitions seeking legal recognition for same-sex marriage in India took place on April 27 - the sixth day of hearing in the case. The Supreme Court said there are social requirements such as banking, insurance, admissions, among others, for same-sex couples and the Centre should look into this.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, in reply to this, said the government was not adversarial on this, and that it may consider tackling some of the issues same-sex couples are facing without granting legal recognition.

