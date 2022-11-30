Shraddha murder case: 'Had no inkling of body parts kept in fridge,' Aaftab's 'new girlfriend' breaks silence

In another development in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, Aaftab Poonawala's most recent girlfriend said she was in shock after hearing about the horrific act by him and is going through counselling, said a report on Wednesday.

Aaftab is in judicial custody for allegedly killing his live-in partner Shraddha in their apartment in West Delhi's Chhatarpur and of chopping her body into 35 pieces.

Aaftab's 'new girlfriend' said that she had no clue that human body parts were kept inside Aaftab's Chhatarpur residence when she visited there twice after the murder. She also informed that Aaftab gifted her a ring, which belonged to Shraddha, reported ANI.

As per a statement given to the police, this friend informed that she had come to Aftab's flat twice in the month of October, but she had no inkling of Shraddha's murder or about the presence of human body parts in the house. Aftab never looked scared, she said.

Aaftab and his new girlfriend came in contact through an online dating app. As per police, Aftab was in contact with about 15 to 20 girls through different dating sites.

Aftab's psychiatrist friend, who was tracked down by Delhi Police by going through Aaftab's Bumble app record, said that his behaviour seemed normal, even very caring and she said that she never felt that his mental state was not ideal. She also informed that Aftab had a collection of different varieties of deodorants and perfumes and he often used to give her perfumes as gifts.

As per her, Aaftab used to smoke a lot of cigarettes and also used to roll his cigarettes himself but often used to talk about giving up smoking soon. She also claimed that Aftab was very fond of different types of food and often used to order non-vegetarian items from different restaurants at home and expressed his hobby about how the chefs decorate the food in the restaurant.

As per police sources, Aaftab's new partner is undergoing counselling as she was found to be in a state of shock following the emergence of the details of the Shraddha murder case.

ALSO READ: Police recovers weapon Aaftab used to dismember Shraddha