Shraddha Walkar murder case: Delhi court extends Aaftab Poonawala’s jail custody by 14 days

Delhi's Saket court on Friday extended the judicial custody of Aaftab Poonawala, who is accused of killing his girlfriend Shraddha Walkar and dismembering her body, by 14 days. He was produced through video conferencing in the court on Friday. The 28-year-old is accused of having dismembered Shraddha's body and stored the chopped body parts in a refrigerator before disposing of them in the forests of South Delhi's Chhatarpur.

Meanwhile, Vikas Walkar, father of Shraddha Walkar, who was allegedly brutally murdered, demanded the death penalty for accused Aaftab Poonawalla while also alleging that he faced "many problems" because of the Vasai Police. Vikas alleged that if the Vasai Police had helped him, "Shraddha would have been alive".

However, he added that Delhi Police has assured his family that they will get justice. Addressing a joint press conference with BJP leader Kirit Somaiya in Mumbai, Vikas said: "My daughter was brutally murdered. I faced many problems because of the Vasai police, if they had helped me, my daughter would have been alive."

"Delhi Police assured us that we will get justice. Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis also assured us of the same," he added. Seeking a probe against the family members and relatives of the accused, Shraddha's father also demanded Aaftab be hanged till death.

"I expect a similar lesson for Aaftab Poonwala in the way he murdered my daughter. He should be hanged. A probe should be conducted against Aaftab's family members, relatives and all others included in the incident," he said. Pointing out the drawbacks and misuse of some mobile applications (dating apps), he also sought "restrictions" on them.

