Supreme Court gets 5 new judges; CJI DY Chandrachud administers oath

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Monday administered the oath of office to Justice Pankaj Mithal, Justice Sanjay Karol, Justice Sanjay Kumar, Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Justice Manoj Misra, as a Supreme Court judge.

Delhi | CJI DY Chandrachud administers the oath of office to Justice Pankaj Mithal, Justice Sanjay Karol, Justice Sanjay Kumar, Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Justice Manoj Misra, as a Supreme court judge. pic.twitter.com/8KRYaV9ksw — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2023

On Saturday, President Droupadi Murmu signed the warrants of appointing five new judges to the Supreme Court.

Rajasthan High Court (HC) Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal; Patna HC Chief Justice Sanjay Karol; Manipur HC Chief Justice PV Sanjay Kumar; Patna HC judge Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah; and Allahabad HC judge, Justice Manoj Misra took oath as judges of the top court on Monday.

The names of the five judges were recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium in December last year.

With the swearing in of five new judges, the strength of the top court has gone up to 32 from 27.

It must be noted that the Supreme Court has a sanctioned strength of 34 judges.

While the strength has gone up to 32, the Supreme Court Collegium on January 31 recommended two more names for elevation to the apex court. These two names are Allahabad High Court's Justice Rajesh Bindal and Gujarat High Court Chief Justice Aravind Kumar, reported ANI.

After the two names are cleared by the Centre, the Supreme Court could function at its full capacity of 34 judges.

The appointment comes soon after an apex court bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan cautioned the Centre saying that things would get "uncomfortable" if the government continues to delay judicial appointments and transfers.

This is the second time when so many judges have been appointed in one single batch. Nine judges were sworn in one go in 2021.

