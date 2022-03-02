Ukraine crisis: 2,500 Indians evacuated till today morning, says Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said that around 2,500 people have been evacuated till today morning and the government has also deployed an IAF plane – C-17 Globemaster – to ramp up India’s evacuation efforts. Singh added that Indians are first reaching Ukraine’s neighbouring countries, and the government is bringing them back from there.



He also mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is reviewing and monitoring the situation in war-torn Ukraine twice a day.



“PM is reviewing the situation in Ukraine twice a day. Evacuation continues. Now we’ve also deployed IAF plane for the same. About 2,500 people evacuated till this morning- they are being sent to neighbouring nations and being brought back from there,” Singh was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.



Meanwhile, 9 flights will take off from neighbouring countries of Ukraine on March 4 in a bid to ramp up India’s evacuation efforts, as per government sources. Approximately 1,800 Indians will be evacuated from Ukraine by these nine flights that are scheduled to take off from Bucharest, Budapest and Rzeszow.



Total 36 flights are slated to repatriate stranded Indians by March 4.



These flights are run by Air India, Air India Express, SpiceJet and IndiGo. The first flight taking off from Bucharest on March 4 is an IndiGo flight. Six flights are from IndiGo whereas the rest belong to Air India, Air India Express and SpiceJet.



Landing of the IndiGo flight is scheduled at Delhi Airport at 2:30 am on March 4. Air India flight will take off on March 4 from Bucharest at 5:30 pm and landing is scheduled at Mumbai airport via Kuwait at 6 am. All other flights will arrive at the Delhi Airport.



The Indian Air Force (IAF) has also put its C-17 Globemaster aircraft to work under Operation Ganga. Till today, total 16 flights have already brought back stranded Indians from Ukraine.

(With agency inputs)