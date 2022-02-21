Ukraine crisis: Family members of Indian Embassy officials advised to leave Kyiv

Family members of Indian Embassy officials in Kyiv have been advised to move back to India, as per a travel advisory issued by the Embassy. The Indian Embassy advised its citizens to leave Ukraine temporarily in view of “continued high levels of tensions and uncertainities” in another advisory, news agency ANI reported.



The Indian Embassy statement read, “In view of the continued high levels of tensions and uncertainties with respect to the situation in Ukraine, all Indian nationals whose stay is not deemed essential and all Indian students are advised to leave Ukraine temporarily. Available commercial flights and charter flights may be availed for travel, for orderly and timely departure.”



It further asked Indian students to contact student contractors and other associated persons for flights back to India. They have also been advised to follow Indian Embassy’s Facebook and Twitter handles and their website.



The statement further said, “Indian students are advised to also get in touch with respective student contractors for updates on charter flights, and also continue to follow Embassy Facebook, website and Twitter for any update.”



Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed in principle to a summit over Ukraine crisis. The White House said in a statement that Biden had accepted the meeting “in principle” but only “if an invasion hasn’t happened.”



“We are always ready for diplomacy. We are also ready to impose swift and severe consequences should Russia instead choose war. And currently, Russia appears to be continuing preparations for a full-scale assault on Ukraine very soon,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.



(With agency inputs)

