Ukraine crisis: India to temporarily relocate its embassy to Poland

Amidst the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, the Indian government has decided to temporarily relocate its embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine to Poland.

"In view of the rapidly deteriorating security situation in Ukraine, including attacks in the western parts of the country, it has been decided that the Indian Embassy in Ukraine will be temporarily relocated in Poland," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a release.

The situation will be reassessed in the light of further developments, it added.

Ukraine on Sunday said that a Russian missile attack on a large military facility near the border with Poland killed 35 people and wounded 134.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) to review India's security preparedness, and the prevailing global scenario in the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Modi directed that all possible efforts should be made to bring back the mortal remains of Naveen Shekharappa, who died in Kharkiv.

Shekharappa, an Indian student studying in Ukraine, died in shelling following the Russian invasion of the country.

India has been able to evacuate most of its citizens, a large chunk of them students, from the war-hit country.

(With inputs from agencies)

