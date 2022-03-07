Ukraine crisis: PM Modi to speak to Zelenskyy on phone this afternoon

As the Russia-Ukraine crisis worsens, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over the phone today afternoon, news agency ANI reported on Monday citing government sources. Prime Minister Modi will speak to Zelenskyy at 11:30 am and also to the Russian President Vladimir Putin at 1:30 pm.

In his conversation with both these heads of states. PM Modi is likely to further discuss the evacuation of Indian students and nationals from the war-torn nation. President Zelenskyy, on the other hand, is likely to brief PM Modi over the situation in Ukraine.

PM Narendra Modi to speak to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy on the phone today: GoI sources



(file photos) pic.twitter.com/PuWuCv2Fqw — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2022

This, however, is not the first time that the two heads of states have interacted over the phone. Modi and Zelenskyy interacted over the phone on February 26 hours after India abstained to vote on a UNSC resolution by the US that "deplores in the strongest terms" Russia's "aggression" against Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv continued its efforts to rescue more than 700 Indian students stranded in the northeastern city of Sumy on Sunday. These efforts found little success due to severe shelling and airstrikes in the region.



The embassy had tweted, “Team from Embassy of India is stationed in Poltava City to coordinate the safe passage of Indian students stranded in Sumy to Western borders via Poltava. Confirmed time and date will be issued soon. Indian students advised to be ready to leave on short notice.”



Over the past week, more than 10,000 Indian students have been evacuated from Ukraine under Operation Ganga. Almost all Indians from the remaining regions of Ukraine have been evacuated barring Kharkiv and Sumy, as per the Indian Embassy in Kyiv.



Off late, Zelenskyy has also warned the Russian forces of dire consequences as the latter stepped up shelling in Ukrainian cities. Zelenskyy said, "We'll find every scum who was shelling our cities, our people, who was shooting the missiles, who was giving orders. You'll not have a quiet place on this earth except for a grave."



For the unversed, Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognised Ukraine’s breakaway regions – Doentsk and Luhansk – as independent nations.



(With inputs from ANI, Rahul Shrivastava)