Ukraine crisis: ‘Your country will safely evacuate you,’ Gen VK Singh tells Indians

Union Minister General (Retired) Dr VK Singh has assured Indians stranded in Ukraine and their friends and family back home that they will be evacuated safely. He also told Indian nationals stuck in the conflict-torn Ukraine to stay wherever they are and not to panic.



“Stay where you are, don’t move until you are told, and don’t panic. Your country will safely evacuate you. Jai Hind,” General Singh tweeted. He further added, “My message to all parents, guardians, and family members, your kids will be back with you soon.”

Stay where you are, don’t move until you are told, and don’t panic. Your country will safely evacuate you. Jai Hind. #General_In_Poland #OperationGanga — General Vijay Kumar Singh (@Gen_VKSingh) February 28, 2022

Following the high-level meeting on the Ukraine conflict, it was decided that four ministers – VK Singh, Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Kiren Rijiju—would travel to neighbouring countries to coordinate the evacuation mission under ‘Operation Ganga’ and help students. These ministers have gone to these countries as “special envoys” of India.



General (Retired) Dr VK Singh has been sent to Poland whereas Hardeep Singh Puri will be in Hungary. While Jyotiraditya Scindia is handling evacuation efforts from Romania and Moldova, Kiren Rijiju is in Slovakia to manage the evacuation of Indians who have come from Ukraine via land borders.



Meanwhile, an Air India Express flight – IX1202—carrying 182 Indians repatriated from Ukraine landed at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). The flight touched down at the CSMIA airport’s runway at 7:40 am. This is the second evacuation flight operated between Mumbai and Bucharest to bring back Indians from war-hit Ukraine since February 27.



