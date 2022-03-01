Ukraine invasion: Indian Embassy advises students to leave Kyiv urgently

Indian Embassy in Ukraine has advised students to leave the capital immediately via available trains or any other mode of transportation available. The Indian Embassy in Ukraine tweeted, “Advisory to Indians in Kyiv. All Indian nationals including students are advised to leave Kyiv urgently today. Preferably by available trains or through any other means available.”

Advisory to Indians in Kyiv



— India in Ukraine (@IndiainUkraine) March 1, 2022

In another tweet, the Embassy said that 400 students housed near the Embassy since February 24 have left Kyiv successfully via train and over 1,000 Indian students are set to move from Kyiv to western Ukraine today. It also advised the remaining students to leave the Ukrainian capital once the curfew is lifted.



“400 students housed near Embassy since 24 Feb successfully left Kyiv by train through Mission’s efforts. Ensured movement of more than 1,000 Indian students from Kyiv towards Western Ukraine, today. Advised the remaining few students in Kyiv to leave once curfew is lifted,” the Embassy tweeted.

400 students housed near Embassy since 24 Feb successfully left Kyiv by train through Mission's efforts.

Ensured movement of more than 1000 🇮🇳n students from Kyiv towards Western 🇺🇦, today.

@MEAIndia — India in Ukraine (@IndiainUkraine) February 28, 2022

