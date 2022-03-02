Ukraine invasion: Russia’s Indian-origin legislator backs Putin

Amid the widespread condemnation that Russia is facing for all its invasion of Ukraine, the Indian-origin deputat (equivalent to MLA in India) from the western Russian city of Kursk and member of Russian premier Vladimir Putin’s United Russia party Dr Abhay Kumar Singh has supported Russian military’s actions in Ukraine.



He maintained that Ukraine was given enough room for talks, failing which the decision for war against Ukraine was taken. He added that NATO was formed against Russia and it did not break up despite the disintegration of the Soviet Union in 1991. He further noted that in case Ukraine joins NATO, it will bring NATO closer to Russia as Ukraine is its neighbor.



Dr Singh told India Today in an exclusive conversation, “If China sets up its military base in Bangladesh, how will India react? It is obvious that India will not like this. NATO was formed against Russia and it did not disintegrate despite the Soviet Union breaking up and it gradually came closer to us.”



He further stated, “If Ukraine joins NATO, it will bring NATO closer to us as Ukraine is our neighbouring country and it would be a violation of the agreement. Our President and Parliament had no option but to act and a decision was taken (to attack Ukraine).”



The Indian-origin member of Putin’s party, however, dismissed claims of Russia planning to carry out a nuclear attack on Ukraine while adding the reason for carrying out a nuclear drill is to respond in case another country attacked Russia.



The legislator underscored, “There is nothing to worry about nuclear weapons. President Putin has announced that nuclear exercise was being conducted only to respond if another country attacks Russia. If another country attacks us, Russia will respond in all forms.”

Dr Singh went to Russia to study medicine some 30 years ago. He completed his schooling from Patna’s Loyola High School and finished his graduation from Kursk State Medical University, Russia.



After this, he returned to Patna and began his practice as a registered doctor but soon returned to Russia and started his pharma business. Dr Singh then expanded his business to real estate and construction.



He joined United Russia party in 2015 and won a provincial election from Kursk in 2018. Dr Singh organised the first International Yoga Day in Kursk in 2015.



(With inputs from Rohit Kumar Singh, Prabhash K Dutta)

