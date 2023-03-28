UP court finds Atiq Ahmed, brother Ashraf guilty in 2006 Umesh Pal kidnapping case

Jailed gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf have been found guilty on Tuesday in the 2006 Umesh Pal kidnapping case by the Prayagraj MP-MLA court.

As reported by ANI, the gangster was brought to court amid heavy security. Soon after the verdict came out, a man named Varun said that the Pal community as well the entire lawyer community would be happy if he made Atiq Ahmed wear a garland of footwear.

Varun told the news agency ANI outside the court premises, “If I make Atiq Ahmed wear a garland of footwear, the Pal community and the entire lawyer community will be happy. He killed a member of the lawyer community, they will be happy that he has come to hear his sentencing by wearing a garland of shoes. These are the footwear of the members of family of Umesh Pal and Raju Pal.”

#WATCH | UP: A man, Varun stands outside Prayagraj MP-MLA Court, carrying a garland of footwear. He says, "If I make Atiq Ahmed wear a garland of footwear, the Pal community and the entire lawyer community will be happy. He killed a member of the lawyer community, they will be… pic.twitter.com/qFQEEqq39B March 28, 2023

Moreover, the Supreme Court has also dismissed the former Lok Sabha MP’s plea citing a threat to his life in Uttar Pradesh. The top court asked Ahmed to approach the Allahabad High Court. While rejecting Ahmed’s petition, the Supreme Court said it is not a matter of the court’s interference.

“Go to the High Court. You’re in custody at the moment. The state machinery will take care of you,” the Supreme Court was quoted as saying by India Today. Ahmed’s lawyer had said that the state is supposed to give protection to his client and that his client is not avoiding any investigation.

Ahmed’s lawyer said, “They are supposed to provide protection, but in view of the threat issued in the assembly, he should be given protection. He is not avoiding any investigation.”

Atiq Ahmed has been sentenced in the 2006 Umesh Pal murder and kidnapping case. Umesh Pal, a zila panchayat member, was a witness in the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal murder case. BSP MLA Raju Pal was shot by assailants outside his residence in Prayagraj’s Sulem Sarai area in 2005. The incident took place months after Raju Pal won against Atiq Ahmed's younger brother Khalid Azim from the Allahabad (West) assembly seat in his electoral debut.

Umesh Pal was abducted on February 28, 2006, in Prayagraj after Pal refused to retract his statement and buckle under pressure from the five-time MLA. Ahmed allegedly abducted Pal from a Land Cruiser near Phansi Imla of the Dhumnaganj police station area. Pal was kept at Ahmed’s Chakia office, beaten up and electrocuted.

Ahmed made Pal give a written statement in his favour on March 1, 2006, that he was not present at the scene and did not want to testify. Following this, an FIR was registered against Atiq, his brother Ashraf and four other unidentified people. Chargesheet in the case mentioned 11 people as accused. One of the accused Ansar Ahmed died. Ahmed has been named in more than 100 criminal cases including the Umesh Pal murder case, as per police.

Also read: EPFO hikes interest rate on employees' provident fund to 8.15% for 2022-23

Also WATCH | PAN Aadhaar Linking: How to Check Your PAN Aadhaar Link Status Online? Know Step-by-Step Process

Also read: Former Sebi chairman UK Sinha appointed as NDTV non-executive chairman

Also WATCH | 61% Mumbaikars feel sleepy at work, 88% up at night scrolling their phones: Wakefit