'War rooms' at six metro airports, and more: Scindia unveils 6-point plan to reduce flight delay

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday announced six-point action plan for airports as part of additional SOPs to mitigate passenger inconvenience amid fog-induced disruptions.

"We have sought incidence reporting thrice daily for all the 6 metro airports. ‘War Rooms’ will be set up by airports and airline operators at the 6 Metro Airports to address any issues with regard to passenger inconvenience with immediacy," said Scindia on X platform (formerly Twitter).

In view of the fog-induced disruptions, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on mitigating passenger inconvenience were issued yesterday to all the airlines.



1. In addition to these SOPs, we have sought incidence reporting thrice daily for all the 6 metro airports.



"Sufficient CISF manpower availability will be ensured round-the-clock. Operationalisation of RWY 10/28 as CAT III at Delhi Airport after re-carpeting will also be undertaken," added Scindia.

Hundreds of passengers, some old and ailing, others with babies and small children, were stuck at airports across the country with their flights delayed by up to 13 hours, diverted or simply cancelled.

As a thick blanket of fog descends over much of north India, particularly Delhi, the very act of taking a flight is edged with uncertainty. It’s an every-winter story and one that I featured in this year.

Flight operations in north India have been affected following low visibility due to dense fog conditions. The cascade effect results in flight disruptions in several other states as well. Scores of flights were disrupted on Tuesday too.

On Monday morning, at least 168 flights were delayed and nearly 100 cancelled at the Delhi airport alone.

Tempers ran high – at airports, on board and on social media platforms.

An IndiGo passenger — identified as Sahil Kataria – was arrested after he assaulted a pilot while he was making an announcement inside the aircraft that the flight to Goa waiting to take off at Delhi was further delayed. The incident, in which a woman flight attendant broke down and asked the passenger how he could be so aggressive, took place Sunday evening.



