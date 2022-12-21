'Wear masks in crowded places,' advises govt amid Covid surge in China

After a high-level meeting with Union Health Minister amid spike in Covid cases in China, a government official on Wednesday advised people to wear a mask in crowded places.

"Use a mask if you are in a crowded space, indoors or outdoors. This is all the more important for people with comorbidities or are of higher age," Dr V K Paul, Member-Health, NITI Aayog told reporters after Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's meeting on Covid.

"Only 27-28% of people have taken precaution dose. We appeal to others, especially senior citizens, to take precaution dose. Precaution dose is mandated for everyone," said Paul as China's massive wave of Covid infections begins its march across the country.

Only 27-28% of people have taken precaution dose. We appeal to others, especially senior citizens, to take precaution dose. Precaution dose is mandated and guided to everyone: Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, NITI Aayog after Union Health Minister's meeting on COVID

Mandaviya met senior government officials on Wednesday to discuss the matter, with all those present wearing masks - a practice that has not been mandatory in most parts of India for several months.

"In view of the rising cases of #Covid19 in some countries, reviewed the situation with experts and officials today. COVID is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance. We are prepared to manage any situation," tweeted Mandaviya.

In view of the rising cases of #Covid19 in some countries, reviewed the situation with experts and officials today.



COVID is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance.



We are prepared to manage any situation.

Paul also said as of now there are no changes with regard to aviation protocols.

"There will be a review meeting in the Ministry of Health every week. Testing is being done in sufficient quantity. The variant BF.7 was found in India three times since September, genomic surveillance shows," Paul added.

China has seen a surge in infections after ending strict Covid restrictions, while data from the World Health Organization shows infections have risen in countries like Japan, South Korea and the United States in recent days.

BF.7, a Covid sub-variant, has recently been identified as the main variant spreading in Beijing, and is contributing to a wider surge of Covid infections in China.

"In view of the sudden spurt of cases being witnessed in Japan, the United States of America, Republic of Korea, Brazil and China, it is essential to gear up the whole genome sequencing of positive case samples," Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote in a letter to the states on Tuesday.

"Such an exercise will enable timely detection of newer variants, if any."

The government has asked all states to ensure that samples of positive cases are sent to 54 designated genome sequencing laboratories.

Some opposition leaders and Twitter users in India have called for a suspension of flights to and from China.

Mandaviya also asked participants of Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' to ensure they are vaccinated and follow safety measures like wearing masks.

With more 44 million COVID cases to date, India has reported the most in the world after the United States. Its number of confirmed infections has, however, fallen sharply in the past few months, with about 1,200 cases being reported every week at present.