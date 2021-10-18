WHO to consider emergency listing of Covaxin on October 26

The World Health Organization's (WHO) technical advisory group will meet on October 26 to consider granting Emergency Use Listing (EUL) to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, the global health body's chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said on Sunday.

The EUL done by WHO and the Technical Advisory Group of independent experts determines if a manufactured product (e.g. a vaccine) is quality-assured, safe, and effective.

"WHO has been working closely with Bharat Biotech to complete the dossier. Our goal is to have a broad portfolio of vaccines approved for emergency use & to expand access to populations everywhere," she said in a tweet.

Bharat Biotech submitted data to WHO on a rolling basis and gave additional information on September 27 after the global health body sought more data.

The Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) of the WHO, which held a meeting on October 6 to make its recommendations on Covaxin on EUL, had earlier said it would take a call to grant EUL status to Covaxin in a week.

In a meeting held on October 5, the company presented clinical data from Covaxin's Phase 1, 2, 3 and post-marketing studies on safety, immunogenicity, efficacy, and effectiveness to the SAGE.

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech had in June presented its Phase-3 clinical trials data, demonstrating 77.8 per cent efficacy, to the Subject Expert Committee of India's regulatory authority, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

WHO's approval will allow Bharat Biotech to export the vaccine to more countries. Additionally, people inoculated with Covaxin will be able to travel to many countries without restrictions. The EUL pathway involves a rigorous assessment of clinical trial data and additional data on safety, efficacy, quality, and a risk management plan.

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin is one of the six vaccines that have received emergency use authorisation from India's drug regulator along with Covishield and Sputnik V.