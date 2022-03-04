'Will enter a new dark era if Putin succeeds,' says Yuval Noah Harari 

More than a week into the war, Russian forces have intensified their attack on Ukrainian cities that could potentially change the world order. In an exclusive interview with India Today, historian and author Yuval Noah Harari said he believes that the Russia-Ukraine conflict is not just a war between Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but one that will impact the entire world.



“If Putin succeeds, we will see more and more this kind of aggression all over the world. Countries and tyrants all over the world are watching this. If Putin succeeds, then we will enter a new dark era,” Yuval Nora Harari said.



The Israeli historian warned against the wide-ranging ramification of the war. “When you say war is natural, you are excusing criminals. It’s not Putin’s fault, it is human nature. And this is unacceptable. Humans have proven that they are able to make better decisions,” Yuval Nora Harari said.







Harari pointed out that with war becoming a norm, defence budgets are bound to skyrocket.



He added, “War is a possibility but it is not an inevitability. Ultimately, war is decided upon by humans. And scholars who try to present wars as natural, they are excusing criminals who start wars and make it more likely that wars will happen.”



The Israeli historian also underlined the massive destruction nuclear weapons could cause to humanity.



“Previously in history, wars were destructive but they couldn’t destroy humanity. Now with nuclear weapons, and with new weapons, if war is really part of human nature, then we are doomed. Previously, Genghis Khans or Mughals, they could kill millions but not destroy humanity. With the technology of 21st century, if we don’t find a way to end war, war will end us," Harari told India Today.