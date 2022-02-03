Winter Olympics: Indian envoy to not attend opening or closing ceremony in China

The Indian envoy in Beijing will not attend the opening or closing ceremony of Winter Olympics to be held from February 4-20 in the Chinese capital, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

The decision comes in response to China making a commander of its People's Liberation Army, Qi Fabao, who was involved in the Galwan Valley clashes with the Indian Army in 2020, a torchbearer for the flame of the Olympics.

"It's indeed regrettable that the Chinese side has politicised an event like the Olympics. Our Charge De Affairs will not be attending the opening or closing ceremony," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

(More details to follow)

