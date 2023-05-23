'Working from office builds bonds, like I did with Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn': Suniel Shetty lambasts WFH culture

One of the most significant changes that happened, owing to the pandemic, in the corporate world, not just in India but globally, is the domination of remote working. Corporate employees now seem to be in no mood to go back to the office full-time and love the comfort of working from home.

While some people may think that remote working is the future of work, some have strong opinions against this culture, like Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is an advocate of working from office.

Indian actor and entrepreneur Suniel Shetty is the latest to have come out in support of working from office.

On Monday, the actor shared that he is a strong advocate of return-to-office and also said that the learnings and experiences one gets from being physically present in a work environment are unmatchable.

Shetty wrote in a LinkedIn post, “This may not be a very popular opinion, but I need to put this out there. I’ve noticed an increasing number of young kids entering the workforce, who favour opportunities that allow remote working. While work from home was great in many ways, until the pandemic lasted, the invaluable experiences & growth opportunities that come from being physically present in a real-world work environment, can’t be ignored.”

“As someone who owes his growth to having learned from people I looked up to, having built real relationships at work & absorbing so much from a culture of creativity, here’s why I think the younger generation needs to work in an office environment,” he added.

The actor, in the post, went into the details as to why professional growth is connected to working from office. The actor enumerated the reasons as follows:

Learning curve - "Working alongside a team & experienced professionals, especially ones who’re willing to mentor you, gives you access to learning that virtual interactions won’t replicate. The opportunity to observe, learn from & engage with seasoned pros will accelerate your growth & success. Working with director #Priyadarshan Sir was a milestone in my career as the time I spent observing him at work & chatting with him was a game changer for me."

Real relationships - "In an office, you interact with people from diverse backgrounds, are forced to view things from other perspectives & learn to deal with disagreements. I built a great bond with the likes of Salman & Ajay through common interests. We don’t work together as much anymore, yet the bond remains. I can’t imagine having built relationships like these, if I knew them through a screen or met them twice a year. You need to build bonds. Even if you feel like you don’t need to, over the course of your life, these relationships will see you through the hard times."

Dealing with pressure - "Working from the office will give you the taste of real pressure, in a way that remote work won’t fully capture. It is in this real environment that you’ll learn to deal with stress, see how big decisions are made & adapt to changing circumstances. Without this conditioning, you’re unlikely to learn much about resilience & the will to survive. Seasoned directors like Rohit Shetty, or technicians like the great Sabu Cyril wouldn’t have achieved what they have if they spent their early years attending planning & pre production meetings remotely!"

The 61-year-old actor further stated: “While remote work is convenient & offers balance, it's important to realise that the benefits of working from the office outweigh these conveniences, especially for the youngsters. The richness of physical interactions, the joy of sharing experiences & the transformative powers of learning from others will benefit you more than some of the things you’ll miss out because you’re not #WFH.”

Along with the post, Shetty also shared a picture of traffic-free Mumbai, which he made using #AI text prompts which he learned from his team in the office, he added.

