JEE Main January 2020: Extended registration date to end soon; here's how to apply online

JEE Main January 2020 registrations: The online registration process for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main January 2020 will end on 11 October. The National Testing Agency (NTA) had extended the last date of the online registration process for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main January 2020 from 30th September 2019 to 11th October 2019. Applicants must also note that this registration process is for the tests conducted in January 2020. Applicants interested in JEE Mains can apply for entrance to institutions like IITs, CFTIs, NITs, online on jeemain.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

Exam date for JEE Main 2020

The JEE Main January 2020 is scheduled to be held from January 6 to January 11.

Here's how to register for JEE Main January 2020

Step 1: Log on to the JEE (Main) 2020 official website, jeemain.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link "JEE MAIN 2020 January Session"

Step 3: Login using your credentials

Step 4: Fill the form and upload the required documents

Step 5: Pay the application fee

Step 6: Click on submit

Qualifications required JEE (Main) January 2020

To appear in the JEE (Main) 2020 examination there is no age limit for the applicants. The candidates who have completed 12th/equivalent in 2018, 2019 or are appearing in 2020, irrespective of their age, can appear in JEE (Main) exams 2020.

The applicants should also check the age limit requirements of the Institutes in which they are trying to take admission, as the IITs have an age restriction, which will be published in JEE(Advanced)- 2020 brochure.

Also Read: HP India may fire 500 employees as part of global restructuring plan

Also Read: Reality Check: RBI's casual approach to round-tripping menace

Also Read: After corporate tax, multiple repo rate cuts, what can govt do next to revive economy?