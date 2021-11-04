Haryana slashes VAT on petrol, diesel after Centre's excise duty cut

With the Centre slashing excise duty on petrol and diesel, the Haryana government too announced a reduction in VAT on the fuels on Thursday, making them cheaper in the BJP-JJP-ruled state by Rs 12 per litre on Diwali.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar took to Twitter to announce the measure.

"On the occasion of Diwali, the central government has announced a reduction in prices of petrol and diesel. Taking it forward, the Haryana government has also reduced the rate of VAT on petrol and diesel in the state.

"Now, both petrol and diesel in entire Haryana will be cheaper by Rs 12 per litre," the chief minister said.

A day earlier, the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh government too lowered the VAT rate on the two fuels, making them cheaper by Rs 12 per litre in the state. Some other BJP-ruled states have lowered their VAT rates as well.

On Wednesday, the Narendra Modi government announced a cut in the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively, bringing down their retail rates from record highs.

Reducing the excise duty, the Union government urged states to commensurately reduce VAT on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers.