Petrol, diesel excise duty cut: 9 NDA-ruled states slash VAT on fuel; check out details

Taking a leaf from the Centre, nine NDA-ruled states brought down the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel on Wednesday, November 3.

Facing intense heat over rising fuel prices across the country, the central government, on Wednesday, slashed the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 per litre, respectively, giving respite to the common man reeling under the impact of skyrocketing fuel prices.

Following the decision, the state governments also reduced the petrol and diesel prices in their respective territories by cutting the VAT attached to the fuel rates.

Below mentioned are the states which reduced the VAT: -

The Assam government on Wednesday cut the VAT on petrol and diesel by Rs 7. The Bihar government too announced that it is slashing the VAT on petrol by Rs 1.30 and diesel by Rs 1.90.

Heartening to learn Central Govt decision to reduce excise duty on petrol and diesel. In consonance with the decision of Honble PM @narendramodi, I am pleased to announce that Assam Govt will also reduce VAT on petrol and diesel each by Rs 7/- with immediate effect @nsitharaman — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 3, 2021

The Karnataka government also announced its decision to cut VAT on petrol and diesel by Rs 7.

"Karnataka state government has decided to reduce the price of diesel and petrol by Rs 7 per litre. This will lead to a loss of Rs 2,100 crore to the exchequer," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai tweeted on Wednesday.

He further added that petrol will be priced at an estimated Rs 95.50 per litre in the state, whereas diesel will cost Rs 81.50 a litre.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also took to Twitter to say, "In consonance with the decision of Hon'ble PM @narendramodi, I am pleased to announce that Assam Govt will also reduce VAT on petrol and diesel each by Rs 7/- with immediate effect."

"In Bihar there will be further reduction of state VAT by Rs 1.3 on petrol and Rs 1.90 on diesel apart from Rs 5 & Rs 10 reduction on excise duty. Effectively petrol will be cheaper by Rs 6.30 & diesel by Rs 11.90 in Bihar," BJP Rajya Sabha MP and former Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi tweeted.

The Goa government too introduced an addition cut of Rs 7 on petrol and Rs 7 on diesel, thus slashing the price of diesel by Rs 17 per litre and petrol by Rs 12 a litre.

The Modi Govt. has given a great Diwali gift to all Indians, by announcing reduction in Excise Duty on Petrol and Diesel.



I thank the Hon'ble PM @narendramodi Ji as this decision shall give great relief to common man and help control inflation. 1/2 — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) November 3, 2021

Tripura CM Biplab Deb also announced a cut of Rs 7 per litre each for petrol and diesel.

Following Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji led central govt's decision on reduction of excise duty on petrol & diesel. #Tripura govt has also decided to reduce petrol & diesel cost by ₹ 7 from tomorrow. — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) November 3, 2021

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami too announced a reduction of Rs 2 per litre on petrol. He, however, did not talk anything about any cut in the price of diesel.

Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur said that his government will announce a cut in petrol and diesel prices soon.

Manipur CM N Biren Singh said that his government will also cut VAT on petrol and diesel each by Rs 7 per litre with immediate effect.

Heartily welcome PM @narendramodi Ji’s decision to reduce excise duty on petrol & diesel as a gift to the people of this Nation on this Diwali.



I’m also please to announce that the Govt. of Manipur will also reduce VAT on petrol and diesel each by Rs 7/- with immediate effect. — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) November 3, 2021

The Uttar Pradesh (UP) government also slashed VAT on petrol and diesel, which will lead to a reduction in the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 12 per litre in the state.

Kerala finance minister KN Balagopal on Wednesday said the Centre's decision to cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by a "small margin" of Rs 5 and Rs 10 per litre respectively was "a temporary measure to save face."