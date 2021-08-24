Petrol, diesel prices go down by 15 paise, check latest rates here

Petrol and diesel prices went down by 14-15 paise and 15-16 paise respectively on Tuesday. After the latest revision in fuel prices, petrol costs Rs 101.49 per litre in Delhi while diesel sells for Rs 88.92 per litre in the national capital.

Fuel prices witnessed a similar trend in India’s financial capital—Mumbai. One needs to pay Rs 107.52 for a litre of petrol while diesel costs Rs 96.48 per litre in Maharashtra’s capital city.

Petrol and diesel prices saw a decline in Kolkata and Chennai as well. In Kolkata, petrol costs Rs 101.82 per litre while diesel sells for Rs 91.98 per litre. One needs to shell out Rs 99.20 for a litre of petrol in Chennai whereas diesel costs Rs 93.52 per litre in Tamil Nadu’s capital.

Petrol, diesel prices across major cities in India on August 24 (Tuesday)

Petrol Diesel

Delhi Rs 101.49 Rs 88.92

Mumbai Rs 107.52 Rs 96. 48

Kolkata Rs 101.82 Rs 91.98

Chennai Rs 99.20 Rs 93.52

Patna Rs 103.99 Rs 94.75

Bengaluru Rs 104.98 Rs 94.34

Bhopal Rs 109.91 Rs 97.72

Lucknow Rs 98.56 Rs 89.29

Ranchi Rs 96.42 Rs 93.86

Oil marketing companies revise petrol and diesel rates on a daily basis by factoring in value-added tax levied on fuel across different states, freight charges, average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the past 15 days and foreign exchange rate.

Global oil prices rose on Tuesday after the US drug regulator granted approval to Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine stoking up investor hopes. Brent crude went up by 66 cents or 0.9 per cent to $69.41 per barrel whereas US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose by 60 cents or 0.9 per cent to $66.24 per barrel, Reuters reported.

