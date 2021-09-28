Petrol, diesel prices go up across metros; check latest fuel rates here

Petrol prices were increased by 20 paise while diesel went up by 24-27 paise on Tuesday. Petrol costs Rs 101.39 per litre in Delhi after the recent hike. A litre of diesel sells for Rs 89.57 in the national capital after an upward revision of 25 paise.

After the 20 paise rise, petrol costs Rs 107.47 per litre in India’s financial capital – Mumbai whereas diesel sells at Rs 97.21 per litre after an increase of 27 paise. Petrol can be bought at Rs 101.87 per litre in Chennai and diesel costs Rs 94.17 per litre.

Fuel is the costliest in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar district, located near the India-Pakistan border. While petrol sells at an exorbitant Rs 113.30 per litre in this district, a litre of diesel can be bought at Rs 103.34 per litre here.

Petrol diesel price across major cities on September 28 (Tuesday)

State-backed oil marketing companies – Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Hindustan Petroleum Corp Limited (HPCL), and Bharat Petroleum Corp Limited (BPCL) resumed daily price revision on September 24 after a pause since September 5. OMCs hiked diesel rates by 20 paise a litre and kept petrol rates unchanged on September 24 (Friday).

Oil marketing companies revise petrol and diesel rates on a daily basis by factoring in value-added tax levied on fuel in different states, freight charges average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the past 15 days and foreign exchange rate.

Global oil prices fell on Tuesday after a continuous five-day rally as investors took profits on fears that higher prices may weaken fuel demand. Brent crude futures went down by 17 cents or 0.2 per cent to $79.36 per barrel while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell by 9 cents or 0.1 per cent to $75.36 per barrel, Reuters reported.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

Also read: Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel rates remain unchanged for nearly a month

Also read: Petrol prices remain unchanged for 33 days, diesel goes down by 20 paise