Petrol, diesel prices hiked again; check out latest rates

Petrol and diesel prices were raised across major metro cities and other parts of India on Thursday. Fuel rates were kept unchanged on July 13 (Tuesday) and July 14 (Wednesday).

Petrol prices were increased by 35 paise in Delhi to Rs 101.54 per litre. Diesel costs Rs 89.87 per litre in the national capital after a hike of 15 paise.

Petrol and diesel rates were hiked by 34 paise and 16 paise respectively in Mumbai. Petrol now costs Rs 107.54 per litre while diesel is priced at Rs 97.45 per litre in India’s financial capital.

Petrol rates went up by 31 paise in Chennai and 39 paise in Kolkata. Citizens in Chennai will have to pay Rs 101.74 per litre for petrol while petrol costs Rs 102.23 per litre in Kolkata. Diesel prices went up by 15 paise and 21 paise in Chennai and Kolkata respectively. Diesel costs Rs 94.39 per litre in Chennai and Rs 93.02 per litre in Kolkata.

Fuel is the costliest in Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan. After a rise of 37 paise, petrol costs Rs 112.90 per litre in the district located near India-Pakistan border while diesel went up by 17 paise to settle at Rs 103.15 per litre.

PETROL, DIESEL RATES ACROSS METRO CITIES ON JULY 15

Petrol Diesel

Delhi 101.54 89.87

Mumbai 107.54 97.45

Chennai 102.23 94.39

Kolkata 101.74 93.02

State-backed oil marketing companies revise petrol and diesel prices daily on the basis of value-added tax levied on fuel across different states, freight charges, the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the past 15 days and foreign exchange rate.

CRUDE OIL PRICES

Global oil prices plummeted more than 1 per cent on July 15 (Thursday) upon an increase in supplies after a compromise between top OPEC producers. Brent crude futures for September fell by 91 cents or 1.2 per cent to $73.85 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for August fell by 92 cents or 1.3 per cent to $72.21 per barrel, Reuters reported.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal