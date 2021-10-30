Petrol, diesel prices rally to highest ever levels after 35 paise hike; check latest rates

Petrol and diesel prices continue their unabated surge and were increased for the fourth straight day on Saturday after a two-day pause.

The latest fuel rate hike that follows the relentless rise in international oil prices has shoved pump prices across the country to record high levels.

Petrol and diesel rates were increased by 35 paise per litre each, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

In Delhi, petrol now costs Rs 108.99 a litre, while diesel is priced at 97.72 per litre. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol is priced at Rs 114.81, whereas diesel costs Rs 105.86 per litre.

In Chennai, petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 105.74 and Rs 101.92. In Kolkata, petrol is retailing at Rs 109.46 per litre and diesel costs Rs 100.84.

In Bengaluru, a litre of petrol is priced at Rs 112.79, while diesel is priced at Rs 103.72 per litre. In Hyderabad, petrol and diesel cost Rs 113.36 and Rs 106.60 a litre.

While petrol price in most of the country is already above Rs 100-a-litre mark, diesel rates have crossed that level in a dozen states, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Kerala, Karnataka and Leh.

Prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes.

Shedding the modest price change policy, state-owned fuel retailers have since October 6 started passing on the larger incidence of cost to consumers.

This is because the international benchmark Brent crude has been on an upward trajectory for the past year, first to $50 a barrel, then $75 and now to over $85.

Being a net importer of oil, India prices petrol and diesel at rates equivalent to international prices.

The surge in international oil prices ended a three-week hiatus in rates on September 28 for petrol and September 24 for diesel.