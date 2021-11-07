Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged after steep tax cut; check latest rates

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Sunday, November 7, across several cities in the country after taxes levied on fuel were reduced by the Centre and some states on Diwali.

The central government had slashed the excise duty by Rs 5 per litre on petrol and Rs 10 per litre on diesel on Diwali which was followed by a cut in VAT (value added tax) in many states, leading to a steep drop in petrol and diesel prices.

Post the VAT cut, petrol now costs Rs 103.97 per litre in Delhi and Rs 109.98 a litre in Mumbai. Diesel in the national capital is retailing at Rs 86.67 per litre and costs Rs 94.14 a litre in Mumbai.

In Kolkata, petrol and diesel prices have been reduced to Rs 104.67 and Rs 89.79 per litre, whereas, in Chennai, they are retailing at Rs 101.40 and Rs 91.43 a litre, respectively.

In Bengaluru, a litre of petrol is available at Rs 100.58, while diesel costs Rs 85.01 per litre. In Hyderabad, petrol is now available at Rs 108.20 a litre and diesel is priced at Rs 94.62 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices in major Indian cities:

CITY PETROL (PER LITRE) DIESEL (PER LITRE)

Mumbai Rs 109.98 Rs 94.14

Delhi Rs 103.97 Rs 86.67 Kolkata Rs 104.67 Rs 89.79 Chennai Rs 101.40 Rs 91.43 Bengaluru Rs 100.58 Rs 85.01 Hyderabad Rs 108.20 Rs 94.62

States that have reduced VAT

After the Centre's move to cut excise duty on fuel, many states, comprising, Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Nagaland, Puducherry, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, Haryana, Goa and Uttarakhand have also announced tax cuts on fuel.

Meanwhile, three Union Territories (UTs), including Jammu and Kashmir, Chandigarh, and Puducherry have also reduced VAT on petrol and diesel. Notably, Chandigarh has announced a Rs 7 per litre VAT cut on petrol and diesel.

Meanwhile, in some cities, comprising Noida (Rs 95.36/litre), Gurugram (Rs 95.90/litre), Bengaluru (Rs 100.58/litre), Lucknow (Rs 95.28/litre), petrol prices have fallen sharply post VAT cut.

Petrol costliest in Rajasthan's Jaipur

Even after the reduction in fuel rates, petrol is the most expensive in Jaipur, Rajasthan, retailing at Rs 111.10 per litre. In Madhya Pradesh, a litre of petrol costs Rs 107.23 and Rs 105.90 in Bihar. Likewise, diesel is available at Rs 95.71 in Jaipur, the highest among all cities in the country.