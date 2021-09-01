Petrol, diesel prices slashed by 10 to 15 paise; check out latest rates

State-backed oil marketing companies (OMCs) have reduced the prices of petrol and diesel all over India after a week of being stable. Petrol prices went down by 10 to 15 paise whereas diesel prices dropped by 13 to 15 paise across the country.

In Delhi, petrol and diesel prices went down by 15 paise each. Petrol costs Rs 101.34 per litre while diesel sells at Rs 88.77 per litre in the national capital. While petrol prices dropped by 13 paise to Rs 107.39 per litre in Mumbai, diesel sells at Rs 96.33 per litre after a downward revision of 15 paise.

Petrol went down by 10 paise to Rs 101.72 per litre in Chennai while in Kolkata, petrol sells for Rs 99.08 per litre after a downward revision of 12 paise. Diesel prices went down by 14 paise to Rs 91.84 per litre and Rs 93.38 per litre in Chennai and Kolkata, respectively.

Fuel rates across major cities on September 1 (Tuesday)



Petrol Diesel



Delhi Rs 101.34 Rs 88.77

Mumbai Rs 107.34 Rs 96.33

Chennai Rs 99.08 Rs 93.38

Kolkata Rs 101.72 Rs 91.84

Bengaluru Rs 104.84 Rs 94.14

Patna Rs 103.89 Rs 94.65

Bhopal Rs 109.77 Rs 97.57

Lucknow Rs 98.43 Rs 89.15

Ranchi Rs 96.31 Rs 93.71

Oil marketing companies revise petrol and diesel prices daily on the basis of value-added tax levied on fuel across states, freight charges, average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the past 15 days and foreign exchange rate.

Global oil prices remained stable on Wednesday ahead of OPEC+ meeting on plans to add supply in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in Asia. While Brent crude went up by 5 cents to $71.70 per barrel after losing 42 cents on Tuesday, US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) went up by 7 cents to $68.517 per barrel after falling 1 per cent on Tuesday, Reuters reported.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

