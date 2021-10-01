Petrol nears Rs 108 per litre mark in Mumbai; check latest rates here

Petrol rates were increased by 22 paise-30 paise whereas diesel prices were hiked by 29 paise-32 paise on Friday. Prior to this, petrol and diesel rates were hiked on September 30 (Thursday) and September 28 (Tuesday). Fuel rates remained unchanged on September 29 (Wednesday).

After the recent hike, petrol costs Rs 101.89 per litre in Delhi while diesel sells for Rs 90.17 per litre in the national capital. Petrol is nearing the Rs 108 per litre mark while diesel is inching closer towards the Rs 98 per litre mark in India’s financial capital -- Mumbai.

A litre of petrol costs Rs 107.95 in India’s financial capital whereas diesel sells at Rs 97.84 per litre in Mumbai. Petrol costs Rs 102.47 per litre in Kolkata and Rs 99.58 per litre in Chennai respectively.

Petrol and diesel continue to remain exorbitantly priced in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar district, located near the India-Pakistan border. A litre of petrol costs Rs 113.82 per litre and diesel is available at Rs 103.99 per litre in this district.

Petrol, diesel prices across major cities on October 1 (Friday)

State-backed oil marketing companies – Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) revise petrol and diesel rates on a daily basis by factoring in the value-added tax (VAT) levied on petrol and diesel across different states, freight charges, average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the past 15 days and foreign exchange rate.

Global oil prices today

Oil prices plummeted on Friday on prospects of the OPEC+ supplier alliance stepping up a planned increase in output to quell supply concerns. Brent crude futures fell 7 cents or 0.1 per cent to $78.24 per barrel while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slipped 5 cents to $74.98 per barrel, Reuters reported.

