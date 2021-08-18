Petrol prices remain unchanged for 33 days, diesel goes down by 20 paise

State-backed oil marketing companies have not revised petrol rates since 33 days, keeping them steady on August 18 (Wednesday) while slashing diesel rates by 20 paise. With a minor revision in fuel rates, petrol sells for Rs 101.84 per litre in Delhi while diesel costs Rs 89.67 per litre in the national capital.

In Mumbai, petrol prices are steady at Rs 107.83 whereas diesel costs Rs 97.24 per litre. Petrol continues to sell for Rs 102.08 per litre in Kolkata while diesel went down to Rs 92.82 per litre. Petrol prices fell by Rs 3 per litre to Rs 99.47 per litre in Chennai after the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government cut taxes while diesel went down to Rs 94.20 per litre.

Petrol costs the highest in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar district located near the India-Pakistan border (Rs 113.20 per litre) followed by Bhopal (Rs 110.20 per litre), Mumbai (Rs 107.83 per litre), Hyderabad (Rs 105.83 per litre), Bengaluru (Rs 105.25 per litre) and Patna (Rs 104.25 per litre).

Also read: Petrol prices hiked 39 times, diesel 36 times since April

Fuel prices across major cities in India on August 18 (Wednesday)

Petrol Diesel

Delhi Rs 101.84 Rs 89.67

Mumbai Rs 107.83 Rs 97.24

Kolkata Rs 102.08 Rs 92.82

Chennai Rs 99.47 Rs 94.20

Patna Rs 104.25 Rs 95.31

Bengaluru Rs 105.25 Rs 95.05

Bhopal Rs 110.20 Rs 98.48

Lucknow Rs 98.69 Rs 89.85

Ranchi Rs 96.68 Rs 94.63

Also read: Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel rates remain unchanged for nearly a month

State-backed OMCs revise fuel prices daily on the basis of value-added tax levied on fuel across different states, freight charges, average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the past 15 days and foreign exchange rate.

Global oil prices fell for the fifth consecutive session on investors getting wary about prospects for stronger fuel demand since transportation via rail, air and other remained constrained on the back of rising coronavirus cases globally. Brent crude dropped by 5 cents or 0.1 per cent to $68.98 per barrel while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell by 6 cents or 0.1 per cent to $66.53 per barrel, Reuters reported.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal