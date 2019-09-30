Fuel prices increase after 3 days; petrol Rs 74.42 in Delhi, Rs 80.08 in Mumbai

Petrol and diesel prices have increased after remaining flat for three days. There is an increase of 7-8 paise in petrol prices, while diesel prices have spiked by 9-10 paise across the country. Petrol prices have crossed Rs 80 per litre in Mumbai, while in Delhi it is still under Rs 75. Petrol and diesel prices had seen a significant increase in the past few days after the drone attacks on Saudi Arabia oil facilities. However, in the past three days fuel prices had remained unchanged.

Petrol, diesel rates in the capital city is the lowest amongst the four metros. Diesel rates have crossed the Rs 70-per-litre mark in Mumbai and Chennai.

Petrol, diesel prices in the four metropolitan cities:

Delhi: Petrol - Rs 74.42; Diesel - Rs 67.33

Kolkata: Petrol - Rs 77.10; Diesel - Rs 69.75

Mumbai: Petrol - Rs 80.08; Diesel - Rs 70.64

Chennai: Petrol - Rs 77.36; Diesel - Rs 71.19

The sudden spike in fuel prices has come after the attack on Saudi oil facilities that diabled around 5 per cent of the global supply. India depends on Saudi Arabia for a fifth of its oil imports and buys around 2,00,000 tonnes of LPG every month.

After the attack supply of liquefied petroleum gas has also been hit. Fuel retailers are scouring the market for supplies ahead of the festive season, when demand shoots up. While clarifying that there's no crisis as of now, Sanjiv Singh, Chairman of Indian Oil said, "We are pursuing very hard for some extra LPG. Everyone is trying, because October-November are tricky months."

Also read: Petrol touches Rs 80 per litre in Mumbai; check out latest fuel prices across major cities

Also read: LPG supply in India takes a hit after drone attack on Saudi Aramco facilities