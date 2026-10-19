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10,000mAh battery, 200MP camera! Redmi's upcoming phone could be a game-changer

10,000mAh battery, 200MP camera! Redmi's upcoming phone could be a game-changer

Redmi K100 may launch on October 27 with a massive 10,000mAh battery, 200MP camera, Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and 165Hz AMOLED display. Check expected features and charging details.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 19, 2026, 4:50 PM IST
Battery monster
1/4

Battery monster

Redmi is preparing to launch its K100 smartphone in China on October 27, and its biggest talking point could be a massive 10,000mAh silicon-carbon battery. Reports suggest support for 100W wired and 50W wireless charging, potentially making it the largest-battery phone in Redmi's K-series.

Gaming beast
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Gaming beast

Redmi has confirmed that the K100 will feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite processor alongside a dedicated D2 display chip. The dual-chip setup is designed to improve gaming visuals through hardware-level image upscaling, while a rumoured 165Hz AMOLED display could make gameplay even smoother.

Camera gamble
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Camera gamble

A 200MP primary camera could be another major attraction of the Redmi K100. The phone is also tipped to feature a periscope telephoto camera, stereo speakers, an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and IP68 protection. However, Redmi has yet to officially confirm the complete camera specifications.

Display surprise
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Display surprise

The Redmi K100 is expected to feature a massive 6.9-inch AMOLED screen with 1.5K resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. Its Super Pixel technology reportedly promises 2K-like clarity while consuming power comparable to a 1K display. The Firefly Green finish, metal frame and Bose branding add to its appeal.

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