10,000mAh battery, 200MP camera! Redmi's upcoming phone could be a game-changer

Battery monster
Redmi is preparing to launch its K100 smartphone in China on October 27, and its biggest talking point could be a massive 10,000mAh silicon-carbon battery. Reports suggest support for 100W wired and 50W wireless charging, potentially making it the largest-battery phone in Redmi's K-series.
Gaming beast
Redmi has confirmed that the K100 will feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite processor alongside a dedicated D2 display chip. The dual-chip setup is designed to improve gaming visuals through hardware-level image upscaling, while a rumoured 165Hz AMOLED display could make gameplay even smoother.
Camera gamble
A 200MP primary camera could be another major attraction of the Redmi K100. The phone is also tipped to feature a periscope telephoto camera, stereo speakers, an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and IP68 protection. However, Redmi has yet to officially confirm the complete camera specifications.
Display surprise
The Redmi K100 is expected to feature a massive 6.9-inch AMOLED screen with 1.5K resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. Its Super Pixel technology reportedly promises 2K-like clarity while consuming power comparable to a 1K display. The Firefly Green finish, metal frame and Bose branding add to its appeal.