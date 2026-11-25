Battery beast
What if your smartphone could go days without begging for a charger? The Ulefone Armor 35 Pro packs an enormous 11,000mAh battery. It could reportedly last more than five days with normal use, making it an intriguing option for travellers and outdoor enthusiasts who cannot always find a charging point.
Laser surprise
This is no ordinary smartphone trick. The Armor 35 Pro comes with a built-in laser rangefinder that can measure distances of up to 1.2 kilometres. From construction sites to outdoor surveys, the feature could turn a phone into a practical measuring tool for professionals working in the field.
Darkness defeated
Most smartphone cameras struggle when the lights go out, but this device has something different. Alongside its 50MP main camera, the Armor 35 Pro features a dedicated 20MP night vision camera, designed to capture images in darkness. It is a feature that could appeal to campers, security personnel and nighttime explorers.
Pocket powerhouse
Forget the usual slim smartphone design. The Armor 35 Pro features a large rear LED light, powerful speakers and a rugged exterior built for demanding conditions. Its 6.78-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate adds a modern touch to a device designed to do much more than make calls.
India mystery
The Armor 35 Pro has attracted attention with its unusual features, but Indian buyers face a catch. The smartphone has not officially launched in India. Importing it remains an option, although buyers should consider warranty support, shipping costs and network compatibility before ordering.