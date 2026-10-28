13 times faster AI, 24-hour battery! Apple's MacBook Pro 2026 has a costly catch

OLED revolution
Apple has finally brought OLED to the MacBook Pro! Launched in India on October 27, the new 14-inch MacBook Pro 2026 features a Liquid Retina XDR OLED display with up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. But the screen isn't the only major upgrade. Hid
Chip monster
A MacBook that's 13 times faster at processing AI prompts? Apple claims its new M6-powered MacBook Pro delivers up to 13 times faster first-token performance for LLM prompts than the older M1-powered 13-inch model. The new 2nm M6 chip packs a 12-core CPU and dual 16-core Neural Engine, with Apple also claiming twice the peak compute performance of the M5. But how much of that power will users actually notice?
Price trap
₹2.39 lakh for Apple's latest MacBook Pro, but that's only the beginning! The 14-inch M6 model starts at ₹2,39,900 in India with 16GB unified memory and 1TB storage. Want 32GB RAM? Add ₹48,000. A 4TB storage upgrade costs another ₹1.80 lakh, while the optional nano-texture display adds ₹18,000. With so many costly upgrades, the final price could look dramatically different from the advertised starting figure.
Battery beast
24 hours of video streaming on a single charge? That's Apple's claim for the new MacBook Pro 2026! Despite its powerful M6 chip and OLED display, the laptop promises up to 16 hours of wireless web browsing and supports 96W fast charging. Buyers also get Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6 and a 12MP Center Stage camera. Pre-orders are open, with Indian sales beginning November 6. But does the battery promise justify the premium price?