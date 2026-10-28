13 times faster AI, 24-hour battery! Apple's MacBook Pro 2026 has a costly catch

Chip monster

A MacBook that's 13 times faster at processing AI prompts? Apple claims its new M6-powered MacBook Pro delivers up to 13 times faster first-token performance for LLM prompts than the older M1-powered 13-inch model. The new 2nm M6 chip packs a 12-core CPU and dual 16-core Neural Engine, with Apple also claiming twice the peak compute performance of the M5. But how much of that power will users actually notice?