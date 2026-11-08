15bhp from a 125cc TVS bike? New RTR 125 brings a surprise for motorcycle buyers

Power surprise
A 125cc motorcycle producing 15bhp? TVS has unveiled its new RTR 125 at EICMA 2026 in Milan, bringing sporty performance to Europe's entry-level motorcycle segment. Powered by a liquid-cooled, four-valve DOHC engine, the bike generates 12Nm of torque and comes with a six-speed gearbox and slipper clutch. But what makes this compact motorcycle different from ordinary 125cc commuters?
Streetfighter aggression
Forget the familiar commuter-bike styling! TVS has given its new RTR 125 an aggressive Apache-inspired design, complete with a sharp LED projector headlamp and distinctive daytime running lights. The motorcycle is built around a trellis frame with a cast swingarm, giving it performance-focused underpinnings. With its European debut, TVS is positioning the new model as an entry point into its sportier motorcycle lineup.
Premium hardware
A 125cc motorcycle with KYB suspension, ByBre brakes and switchable dual-channel ABS? TVS is packing its new RTR 125 with equipment typically associated with more performance-oriented motorcycles. The trellis-frame construction and cast swingarm further underline its sporty ambitions. But can this combination of braking technology and chassis hardware deliver the riding experience enthusiasts expect?
Digital upgrade
A five-inch TFT display with navigation mirroring on an entry-level motorcycle? TVS RTR 125 brings a technology-heavy package to Europe's 125cc segment, complete with multi-way connectivity, riding modes and LED lighting. The digital console promises easier access to riding information and navigation. However, Indian buyers face an important unanswered question: TVS has announced the motorcycle for Europe, but has not confirmed an India launch.