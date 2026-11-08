15bhp from a 125cc TVS bike? New RTR 125 brings a surprise for motorcycle buyers

Streetfighter aggression

Forget the familiar commuter-bike styling! TVS has given its new RTR 125 an aggressive Apache-inspired design, complete with a sharp LED projector headlamp and distinctive daytime running lights. The motorcycle is built around a trellis frame with a cast swingarm, giving it performance-focused underpinnings. With its European debut, TVS is positioning the new model as an entry point into its sportier motorcycle lineup.