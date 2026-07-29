1854 to today: The mountain school where history meets global education

Himalayan Legacy
Hidden among Mussoorie’s mountains, Woodstock School has survived for more than 170 years while preserving a rare blend of history, nature and education. Its stone buildings, forest trails and breathtaking views make it feel less like a school campus and more like a heritage retreat in the Himalayas.
Global Classroom
Woodstock School is not just known for its scenic beauty but also its international identity. With students from dozens of countries studying together, the campus has become a cultural melting pot where classrooms extend beyond textbooks into global conversations and experiences.
Mountain Campus
Located nearly 2,000 metres above sea level, Woodstock’s surroundings are unlike any ordinary educational institution. Surrounded by forests and Himalayan landscapes, the school uses its unique location to create an environment where nature becomes part of everyday learning.
Historic Haven
Founded in 1854, Woodstock School carries a story that stretches across generations. What began as a school for missionary families evolved into one of India’s most recognised international institutions, blending colonial-era architecture with modern education.
Architectural Wonder
Named among the world’s most beautiful boarding schools by Architectural Digest, Woodstock’s charm comes from its timeless design. Stone structures, green pathways and open spaces create a visual identity that has remained intact despite changing times.
Beyond Books
Life at Woodstock goes far beyond traditional academics. Along with the International Baccalaureate programme, students explore music, theatre, sports, environmental activities and outdoor education, turning the mountain landscape into an extended classroom.
Famous Alumni
Over decades, Woodstock has produced writers, diplomats, artists, entrepreneurs and public figures from India and abroad. The school’s influence goes beyond its picturesque campus, with generations of students carrying its global outlook into different fields.