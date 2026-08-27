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200-year-old tradition: The tiger dance that makes Onam celebrations unforgettable

200-year-old tradition: The tiger dance that makes Onam celebrations unforgettable

Pulikali, Kerala’s 200-year-old tiger dance tradition, brings Onam celebrations alive with colourful body paint, powerful drum beats and performers transforming into roaring tigers on streets.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 27, 2026, 6:00 AM IST
Tiger Transformation
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Tiger Transformation

Every year during Onam, Kerala’s streets witness a dramatic makeover as men transform into roaring tigers with black and yellow stripes. The Pulikali performers spend hours preparing their body paint, creating a visual spectacle where human bodies become a canvas of traditional art.

Ancient Roar
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Ancient Roar

Pulikali is not just a colourful performance but a centuries-old cultural tradition with around 200 years of history. Linked to the royal era of Cochin, the tiger dance has evolved into a symbol of bravery, celebration and Kerala’s rich folk heritage during the Onam festivities.

Painted Predators
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Painted Predators

The most fascinating part of Pulikali happens before the dance begins. Artists remove body hair and apply multiple layers of paint to create tiger-like patterns, with the complete transformation taking nearly 6-7 hours before performers step onto the streets.

Drum Frenzy
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Drum Frenzy

The energy of Pulikali comes alive through powerful traditional rhythms. Performers dance to instruments like chenda, thakil, udukku and the famous Pulimelam rhythm, turning streets into a moving stage filled with beats, movement and festive excitement.

Onam Spectacle
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Onam Spectacle

Pulikali has become one of Kerala’s most recognisable Onam attractions, especially in Thrissur and Palakkad. With tiger costumes, loud drum beats and street performances, the folk dance offers a rare glimpse into Kerala’s traditional celebrations beyond the usual festivities.

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