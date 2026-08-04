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250 km, one heart: How Vande Bharat became a medical lifeline overnight

250 km, one heart: How Vande Bharat became a medical lifeline overnight

Vande Bharat turned into a medical lifeline as a donor heart travelled 250 km across Gujarat for a life-saving transplant. Know how hospitals, police and railways made it possible.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 4, 2026, 4:12 PM IST
Heart Express
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Heart Express

A train journey turned into a race against time as Vande Bharat carried a life-saving organ across Gujarat. Covering nearly 250 km, the mission involved precise coordination between hospitals, railway officials and police teams to ensure the donor heart reached its destination before time ran out.

Midnight Corridor
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Midnight Corridor

Behind the successful transplant was a carefully planned green corridor that cleared the path from hospital to railway station. Police teams created a seamless route, allowing the fragile organ to move swiftly through city roads before boarding the high-speed train to Ahmedabad.

Railway Lifeline
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Railway Lifeline

Vande Bharat became more than a passenger train when it was transformed into a medical lifeline. For the second time in just three days, the express was used to transport a donor heart, showing how rapid rail connectivity can support critical healthcare emergencies.

Race Against
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Race Against

Every minute mattered in this extraordinary medical journey. The donor heart retrieved from Shrimati Jayaben Modi Multi-Speciality Hospital had to reach U.N. Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre within the safe time window, with multiple agencies working together behind the scenes.

Second Mission
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Second Mission

The latest operation was not an isolated event but part of a growing medical transport effort. After a similar heart transfer from Surat to Ahmedabad just days earlier, Vande Bharat once again helped bridge distance and time to give a critically ill patient a second chance at life.

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