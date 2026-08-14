30 lakh artisans, one big moment: PM Vishwakarma beneficiaries enter the spotlight

Red Fort Guests
For the first time, a group of traditional artisans supported under PM Vishwakarma will witness the Independence Day celebrations from the Red Fort as special guests. These 100 beneficiaries from Delhi-NCR will become part of the national ceremony, bringing stories of India’s craftspeople into the spotlight. (File Photo)
Artisan Spotlight
Behind every handmade product is a craftsperson whose skills have passed through generations. The invitation of PM Vishwakarma beneficiaries highlights how traditional workers, including tailors, carpenters, goldsmiths and blacksmiths, are being recognised for preserving India’s cultural heritage.
Women Makers
The special guests also include women artisans from different traditional trades, reflecting the growing focus on women’s participation in livelihoods. Their presence at the Red Fort showcases how schemes supporting skills, tools and financial access are changing opportunities for women craftspeople.
Craft Revival
PM Vishwakarma is aimed at transforming traditional trades with modern support. From skill training and improved tools to digital access and market connections, the scheme seeks to help artisans move beyond age-old challenges while keeping India’s craft traditions alive.
30 Lakh
A massive network of traditional workers has joined the PM Vishwakarma scheme, with 30 lakh artisans and craftspeople registered so far. The scale shows how a government programme is attempting to connect millions of small-scale makers with formal support systems.
Historic Recognition
The Red Fort invitation is more than a ceremonial moment for these artisans. After receiving scheme benefits such as registration, basic skill training and toolkits, beneficiaries will get an opportunity to witness the 80th Independence Day celebration as representatives of India’s traditional workforce. (File Photo)