54 years later: ‘Pakeezah’ returns in 4K after a restoration battle

Melting Negative
The restoration team faced a nightmare before the film could return to the big screen: the original camera negative had almost melted. Faded colours, scratches and mould added to the damage, forcing the Film Heritage Foundation to rebuild the visual legacy of the classic.
Fifteen Years
What began as a project in the mid-1950s became a 15-year production ordeal. Filming started in black-and-white before shifting to Eastmancolor, while casting changes, script revisions and Kamal Amrohi’s perfectionism repeatedly pushed the film towards uncertainty.
Palanquin Premiere
The original premiere already had the drama of a movie scene. Tajdar Amrohi recalled the film cans arriving at Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir in a palanquin in 1972. Fifty-four years later, he is set to present its restored version with his family in London.
Kumari Legacy
Meena Kumari’s connection to the film went far beyond a leading role. She played both Nargis and Sahibjaan, and after the troubled production resumed, she returned to complete what became one of her most remembered performances shortly before her death in 1972.
Global Return
The restored Pakeezah is getting a remarkable international showcase, premiering at Festival Lumière in Lyon before a gala screening at the BFI London Film Festival. The restoration also caps a year in which the Film Heritage Foundation placed restored Indian classics at major global festivals.