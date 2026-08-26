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85% ethanol ready: Honda brings an adventure scooter with a surprising twist

85% ethanol ready: Honda brings an adventure scooter with a surprising twist

Honda ADV160 launched in India at ₹1.70 lakh with adventure styling, E85 fuel compatibility, premium features, 27-litre storage, and bookings open for the new scooter.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 26, 2026, 6:20 AM IST
Honda Challenger
1/5

Honda Challenger

Honda has stepped into India’s premium scooter space with the ADV160, bringing an adventure-inspired machine that looks far removed from regular city scooters. With rugged styling borrowed from Honda’s global ADV family, the scooter is targeting riders who want daily practicality with a touring edge.

Price Shock
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Price Shock

Priced at ₹1.70 lakh (ex-showroom), the Honda ADV160 enters a segment where buyers are willing to pay more for premium features and unique design. The company has started bookings with an initial amount of ₹5,000, setting the stage for a new scooter rivalry.

Fuel Twist
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Fuel Twist

The ADV160 comes with a feature that could appeal to long-distance riders — compatibility with E85 fuel, which contains up to 85% ethanol blend. This makes it one of the few scooters prepared for higher ethanol adoption while India moves towards alternative fuel options.

Adventure DNA
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Adventure DNA

Unlike conventional scooters, the ADV160 carries an adventure-focused design with a tall stance, adjustable windscreen, twin LED headlights and block-pattern tyres. Honda has positioned it as a machine built not only for crowded streets but also for occasional rough-road exploration.

Hidden Storage
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Hidden Storage

Honda has added practical touches beneath the adventure styling, including a 27-litre under-seat storage compartment and an 8.1-litre fuel tank. Combined with a 780mm seat height and 165mm ground clearance, the scooter aims to balance comfort, space and everyday usability.

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