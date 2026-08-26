85% ethanol ready: Honda brings an adventure scooter with a surprising twist

Honda Challenger
Honda has stepped into India’s premium scooter space with the ADV160, bringing an adventure-inspired machine that looks far removed from regular city scooters. With rugged styling borrowed from Honda’s global ADV family, the scooter is targeting riders who want daily practicality with a touring edge.
Price Shock
Priced at ₹1.70 lakh (ex-showroom), the Honda ADV160 enters a segment where buyers are willing to pay more for premium features and unique design. The company has started bookings with an initial amount of ₹5,000, setting the stage for a new scooter rivalry.
Fuel Twist
The ADV160 comes with a feature that could appeal to long-distance riders — compatibility with E85 fuel, which contains up to 85% ethanol blend. This makes it one of the few scooters prepared for higher ethanol adoption while India moves towards alternative fuel options.
Adventure DNA
Unlike conventional scooters, the ADV160 carries an adventure-focused design with a tall stance, adjustable windscreen, twin LED headlights and block-pattern tyres. Honda has positioned it as a machine built not only for crowded streets but also for occasional rough-road exploration.
Hidden Storage
Honda has added practical touches beneath the adventure styling, including a 27-litre under-seat storage compartment and an 8.1-litre fuel tank. Combined with a 780mm seat height and 165mm ground clearance, the scooter aims to balance comfort, space and everyday usability.