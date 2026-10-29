9,000mAh battery and 200MP camera! OnePlus is bringing a big surprise for smartphone lovers

India suspense

Excited about the new OnePlus phones? Indian buyers may have to wait! The Ace 7 and Ace 7 Pro are scheduled to launch in China at 7 pm local time, or 4:30 pm IST, on October 29. Although previous Ace-series devices have reached international markets under different names, OnePlus has not confirmed an India launch date or pricing for these models. Could one of them eventually arrive as the OnePlus 16R?