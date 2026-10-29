9,000mAh battery and 200MP camera! OnePlus is bringing a big surprise for smartphone lovers

Battery monster
A smartphone with a massive 9,000mAh battery? OnePlus is preparing to unveil two powerful 5G phones, the Ace 7 and Ace 7 Pro, in China on October 29. The devices promise significantly larger batteries than conventional smartphones, alongside 100W fast charging support. OnePlus claims the battery can deliver up to 24 hours of video playback, but how will these numbers translate into real-world usage?
Camera shock
A whopping 200MP camera could be one of the biggest attractions of the new OnePlus Ace 7 series! Reports suggest both devices could feature a 200-megapixel primary rear camera, while the Pro model may add a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom. However, the complete camera specifications remain unconfirmed ahead of the launch.
Gaming beast
OnePlus is turning up the heat in smartphone gaming! The Ace 7 is expected to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 V-series processor, while the Pro model could pack the standard Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. With a display supporting up to 185Hz in compatible games and a dual-path Glacier Air Cooling System, OnePlus is promising serious performance. Can its new cooling technology keep temperatures under control?
India suspense
Excited about the new OnePlus phones? Indian buyers may have to wait! The Ace 7 and Ace 7 Pro are scheduled to launch in China at 7 pm local time, or 4:30 pm IST, on October 29. Although previous Ace-series devices have reached international markets under different names, OnePlus has not confirmed an India launch date or pricing for these models. Could one of them eventually arrive as the OnePlus 16R?