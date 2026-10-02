Ai+ launches ₹9,999 phone and 10,000mAh 5G tablet: Here’s what you get

Budget Beast
Ai+ has entered the festive-season gadget rush with a ₹9,999 smartphone and two new tablets. The Pulse 2 FE brings a 50MP camera and 5,000mAh battery, while the NovaTab and Nova LapTab push the lineup into larger-screen territory.
Battery Monster
The Nova LapTab 5G is the real battery headline, packing a huge 10,000mAh cell with 33W charging. It also gets a 13.2-inch 2.4K display, 90Hz refresh rate and 450-nit peak brightness, making it built for longer sessions.
Big Screens
Ai+ is betting heavily on screen size. The NovaTab gets an 11.97-inch 90Hz display, while the Nova LapTab stretches to 13.2 inches with a 3:2 aspect ratio, creating a laptop-like canvas for entertainment and productivity.
Camera Boost
The ₹9,999 Pulse 2 FE does not keep things basic on the camera front. It gets an AI-powered dual rear camera setup led by a 50MP primary sensor, alongside an 8MP selfie camera, giving the affordable phone a headline feature.
Laptop Mode
The Nova LapTab 5G is designed to blur the line between tablet and laptop, with stylus support and the ability to connect to a physical keyboard. Add 5G, quad speakers, 16GB? No—the supplied specification lists 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, keeping the device positioned as a budget productivity tablet.