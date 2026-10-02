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Ai+ launches ₹9,999 phone and 10,000mAh 5G tablet: Here’s what you get

Ai+ launches ₹9,999 phone and 10,000mAh 5G tablet: Here’s what you get

Ai+ has launched the ₹9,999 Pulse 2 FE phone and two tablets, including the Nova LapTab 5G with a 10,000mAh battery, 2.4K display, 5G and stylus support.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 2, 2026, 6:00 AM IST
Budget Beast
1/5

Budget Beast

Ai+ has entered the festive-season gadget rush with a ₹9,999 smartphone and two new tablets. The Pulse 2 FE brings a 50MP camera and 5,000mAh battery, while the NovaTab and Nova LapTab push the lineup into larger-screen territory.

Battery Monster
2/5

Battery Monster

The Nova LapTab 5G is the real battery headline, packing a huge 10,000mAh cell with 33W charging. It also gets a 13.2-inch 2.4K display, 90Hz refresh rate and 450-nit peak brightness, making it built for longer sessions.

Big Screens
3/5

Big Screens

Ai+ is betting heavily on screen size. The NovaTab gets an 11.97-inch 90Hz display, while the Nova LapTab stretches to 13.2 inches with a 3:2 aspect ratio, creating a laptop-like canvas for entertainment and productivity.

Camera Boost
4/5

Camera Boost

The ₹9,999 Pulse 2 FE does not keep things basic on the camera front. It gets an AI-powered dual rear camera setup led by a 50MP primary sensor, alongside an 8MP selfie camera, giving the affordable phone a headline feature.

Laptop Mode
5/5

Laptop Mode

The Nova LapTab 5G is designed to blur the line between tablet and laptop, with stylus support and the ability to connect to a physical keyboard. Add 5G, quad speakers, 16GB? No—the supplied specification lists 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, keeping the device positioned as a budget productivity tablet.

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