Amazon sale shock: These phones above ₹25,000 are now under ₹20,000

Budget Battle
Amazon’s Great Freedom Sale is creating a smartphone price war, with devices that were earlier positioned at higher price points now dropping below ₹20,000. Phones like the POCO C85x 5G, originally priced at ₹26,999, are now available at a sale price of ₹18,999, making premium-style features more accessible.
Battery Giants
Massive batteries are becoming the biggest attraction in affordable smartphones. The OnePlus N6x, listed with an MRP of ₹26,999, is available for ₹18,999, bringing a 7000mAh battery and 120Hz display to buyers looking for long-lasting entertainment, gaming and everyday performance without frequent charging.
Display Upgrade
Large screens and smoother viewing experiences are becoming standard in budget phones. The Redmi A7 Pro 5G, originally priced at ₹27,999, is now available at ₹15,499, offering a 6.9-inch display and 128GB storage, targeting users who want more screen space without spending heavily.
Camera Race
Smartphone photography is moving deeper into the budget segment as brands add advanced camera technology at lower prices. The iQOO Z10 Lite 5G, with an MRP of ₹27,999 and a sale price of ₹16,999, offers a 50MP Sony AI camera, showing how premium camera features are becoming affordable.
Gaming Push
Performance-focused smartphones are entering the affordable race with features designed for heavy users. The realme NARZO 90x 5G, carrying an MRP of ₹33,999, is selling at ₹19,499, combining a 7000mAh battery, 60W fast charging and Ultra Boom Speaker for users seeking entertainment and gaming power.
Feature Flood
Budget smartphones are no longer just about low prices as brands compete by adding more technology. The Lava Bold N2 5G, priced at ₹12,999 during the sale compared to its ₹15,999 MRP, brings an octa-core processor, 6.75-inch display and IP64 protection for everyday durability.
Price Shock
The biggest surprise of Amazon’s Great Freedom Sale is how far smartphone prices have dropped. Devices across brands are seeing major price cuts, including models originally priced above ₹25,000 now available under ₹20,000, giving consumers access to better displays, cameras and performance at aggressive prices.