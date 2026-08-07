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Amazon sale shock: These phones above ₹25,000 are now under ₹20,000

Amazon sale shock: These phones above ₹25,000 are now under ₹20,000

Amazon Great Freedom Sale brings massive smartphone discounts, with phones originally priced above ₹25,000 now available under ₹20,000 featuring bigger batteries, cameras and displays.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 7, 2026, 4:43 PM IST
Budget Battle
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Budget Battle

Amazon’s Great Freedom Sale is creating a smartphone price war, with devices that were earlier positioned at higher price points now dropping below ₹20,000. Phones like the POCO C85x 5G, originally priced at ₹26,999, are now available at a sale price of ₹18,999, making premium-style features more accessible.

Battery Giants
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Battery Giants

Massive batteries are becoming the biggest attraction in affordable smartphones. The OnePlus N6x, listed with an MRP of ₹26,999, is available for ₹18,999, bringing a 7000mAh battery and 120Hz display to buyers looking for long-lasting entertainment, gaming and everyday performance without frequent charging.

Display Upgrade
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Display Upgrade

Large screens and smoother viewing experiences are becoming standard in budget phones. The Redmi A7 Pro 5G, originally priced at ₹27,999, is now available at ₹15,499, offering a 6.9-inch display and 128GB storage, targeting users who want more screen space without spending heavily.

Camera Race
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Camera Race

Smartphone photography is moving deeper into the budget segment as brands add advanced camera technology at lower prices. The iQOO Z10 Lite 5G, with an MRP of ₹27,999 and a sale price of ₹16,999, offers a 50MP Sony AI camera, showing how premium camera features are becoming affordable.

Gaming Push
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Gaming Push

Performance-focused smartphones are entering the affordable race with features designed for heavy users. The realme NARZO 90x 5G, carrying an MRP of ₹33,999, is selling at ₹19,499, combining a 7000mAh battery, 60W fast charging and Ultra Boom Speaker for users seeking entertainment and gaming power.

Feature Flood
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Feature Flood

Budget smartphones are no longer just about low prices as brands compete by adding more technology. The Lava Bold N2 5G, priced at ₹12,999 during the sale compared to its ₹15,999 MRP, brings an octa-core processor, 6.75-inch display and IP64 protection for everyday durability.

Price Shock
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Price Shock

The biggest surprise of Amazon’s Great Freedom Sale is how far smartphone prices have dropped. Devices across brands are seeing major price cuts, including models originally priced above ₹25,000 now available under ₹20,000, giving consumers access to better displays, cameras and performance at aggressive prices.

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