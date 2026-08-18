Amrit Udyan opens for free:  Keep in mind this one booking rule that will make your Rashtrapati Bhavan visit easier

Garden window
Delhi has just one month to walk through one of Rashtrapati Bhavan’s most striking spaces. The 15-acre Amrit Udyan has opened for its Summer Annuals 2026 edition from August 16 to September 15, offering visitors a brief window to explore the historic garden without paying an entry fee.
Floral secret
This season puts indigenous plants in the spotlight. Across Amrit Udyan’s sprawling flower beds, visitors can spot varieties such as Aparajita, Barsha, Gulmehendi, Rukmini, Nagphana and Lal Saag — bringing a distinctly Indian character to a garden long celebrated for its elaborate floral displays.
Century legacy
The garden visitors know today as Amrit Udyan carries nearly a century of history. Once popularly known as the Mughal Gardens, it was renamed Amrit Udyan in 2023. President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated this year’s summer edition before it opened to the public on August 16.
Free catch
Entry costs nothing, but simply turning up at Rashtrapati Bhavan will not get you inside. Visitors must reserve their slots online in advance, with no on-the-spot passes available. Booking for a particular day closes at 10 am on the previous day, making advance planning essential.
Monday pause
The gates are open from 10 am to 6 pm between August 16 and September 15, but there is one date trap visitors should remember — Amrit Udyan remains closed every Monday for maintenance. Entry and exit for visitors will be through Gate No. 35 near North Avenue Road.
Metro shortcut
Getting there has been made easier for Metro users. A shuttle bus is scheduled to run every 30 minutes from Central Secretariat Metro Station to Amrit Udyan. Drinking water, first aid, restrooms and rain shelters are also available, while August 29 and September 5 have special access arrangements for sportspersons and teachers.