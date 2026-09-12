Apple iPhone Duo: No Face ID, hidden camera and more features you need to know

Hidden security
Apple’s first foldable takes an unexpected turn on authentication: there is no Face ID. Instead, iPhone Duo relies on Touch ID built into the side button, making it a notable departure from Apple’s recent premium iPhones.
Pencil ready
The iPhone Duo gets an IP68-rated design, with a Grade 5 titanium frame, Ceramic Shield 2 on the display and Ceramic Shield glass at the back. Apple also says the hinge uses more than 100 components, while Apple Pencil (USB-C) support is planned later this year.
eSIM only
Apple has gone eSIM-only on the Duo to save internal space and make room for a larger battery. The phone can store up to eight eSIMs, while supporting two active eSIMs in dual standby. In India, Apple says Airtel, Jio and Vi are among the supported networks.
Foldable iOS
The Duo brings a different iOS 27 experience to Apple’s foldable form factor. Users can run two apps side by side in split-screen mode, similar to an iPad, while developers can shift navigation elements to make better use of the wider book-style display.
Invisible camera
The most futuristic feature may be hiding in plain sight. When the phone is unfolded, the selfie and FaceTime camera sits beneath the main display and remains invisible during normal use. When activated, it appears through a black Dynamic Island-like area and disappears again when the camera is closed.